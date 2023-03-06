Marjorie Taylor Greene wants the US to invade Mexico

Jason Weisberger
Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks we should destabilize our southern border and illegally invade our trade partner. Greene took to Twitter to demand the United States Armed Forces invade Mexico and "take out the Mexican Cartels," simply for the purpose of making some sort of example of them. Mostly it seems that Greene's cult-like followers like the mention of violence and martial force.

https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1632770639168716800

Swap the word "cartel" with "nazi" and Greene is just stealing a page from Putin's "excuses to invade your neighbor."