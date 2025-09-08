New Banksy on Royal Courts of Justice shows judge beating protestor

A new Banksy showed up this morning, depicting a bewigged High Court judge hammering a bloodied protestor with his gavel. The location? London's Royal Courts of Justice. The work appears right beneath a CCTV camera.

The context: soaring "terrorism" prosecutions of mostly-older Britons attending protests against Israel's war in Gaza (specifically those holding signs or otherwise mentioning Palestine Action, a group recently banned after spray-painting graffiti on a Royal Air Force plane) and British support for the war. The United Nations found Israel's actions in Gaza consistent with genocide; more than 66,000 Gazans have so far been killed in the invasion, retaliation for a raid by Hamas and other militants, who killed 1,195 Israelis and kidnapped 251 more.

The British establishment loves to smarm over Banksy's work when it's not on their property. This one isn't going down so well with the authorities. First they had a guard literally standing in front of it, then covered it with plastic sheeting and corrugated metal barriers.

