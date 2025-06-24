Trump lashes out at Israel: "They don't know what the f*ck they're doing!" (video)

Donald Trump is now furious with Israel, who he says ignored the truce and "dropped a load of bombs, the likes I've never seen before."

"I'm not happy with Israel," Trump told reporters this morning. "When I say, 'Okay, you've got 12 hours,' you don't just go out and drop everything you have on them. So I'm not happy with them….We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*ck they're doing!" (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

Trump continued his rant after leaving the White House on on Marine One, posting on Truth Social: "ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!"



Trump is furious at Israel this morning for bombing Iran after his cease fire was announced, and says he's "not happy with Israel" and they "don't know what the fuck they're doing." pic.twitter.com/1VEY5j2Blj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 24, 2025

From CNN: Moments after rebuking Israel, President Donald Trump said the country has agreed not to strike Iran. "ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter!" It came after a morning of heightened tensions and critical remarks aimed at both nations as the ceasefire he brokered appeared to grow fragile.

Previously: Fox News: Donald Trump "is furious" with Elon Musk (video)

