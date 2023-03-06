"Never push a slower friend down," when fleeing bears, writes National Park Service

The National Park Service has a protip for fleeing the angry/hungry bear you stupidly approached:

If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down…even if you feel the friendship has run its course.⁣⁣

CNN Travel helpfully overexplains the joke:

The service points out that as spring approaches, bears will become more active. On their website, the National Park Service advises visitors who encounter a bear to keep their distance from the animal and to not surprise the bear if it hasn't noticed you yet. If the bear notices you, you should "identify yourself" as a human by standing still, talking calmly and waving your arms. Hikers should also travel in groups if possible.

The website also notes that bear attacks are rare but can occur.