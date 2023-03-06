"Never push a slower friend down," when fleeing bears, writes National Park Service

The National Park Service has a protip for fleeing the angry/hungry bear you stupidly approached:
CNN Travel helpfully overexplains the joke:
The service points out that as spring approaches, bears will become more active. On their website, the National Park Service advises visitors who encounter a bear to keep their distance from the animal and to not surprise the bear if it hasn't noticed you yet. If the bear notices you, you should "identify yourself" as a human by standing still, talking calmly and waving your arms. Hikers should also travel in groups if possible.
The website also notes that bear attacks are rare but can occur.
Question: if the friend is slower, why push them?