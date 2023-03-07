Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi finally returns with a new game

Dragon Ball Z has had a strange relationship with fighting games. Despite emerging in the 90s, during the peak of arcade culture and the fighting game boom, it took years for Dragon Ball Z to have a proper licensed fighting game that could rival titles like Street Fighter and King of Fighters. Even though making a traditional 2D fighter based on Dragon Ball was the most obvious move, the franchise instead opted to focus on the arena fighter subgenre.

During the 2000s, if you wanted a solid Dragon Ball Z fighting game, the Budokai Tenkaichi series was easily the best option on the market. For several years, the Budokai Tenkaichi series and a few other arena fighter offshoots ruled the world of Dragon Ball Z games. However, once Arc Systems Works created Dragon Ball FighterZ – a game that finally delivered a classic 2D fighting game experience for the franchise- it seemed like Budokai Tenkaichi's time in the spotlight had come to an end.

In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4, which is set to revive the beloved series.