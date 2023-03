St. Albans, Vermont is home to two factories that together pump out Ben & Jerry's ice cream at a rate of nearly one million pints a day! The plants featured in this video run 24/7 to produce the brand's famous flavors including Half Baked and Cherry Garcia. If you want to see inside a real Ben & Jerry's factory, you'll have to go about an hour south to Waterbury for their Factory Experience. (Born in Space)