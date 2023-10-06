Visit Silver Lake and drown your sorrows in Creamo's delicious vegan ice cream and donuts

I got some disappointing news earlier today about some car repairs, so I decided to drown my sorrows in some ice cream and donuts. The car repair shop is near Silver Lake (in Los Angeles), so I stopped by my favorite ice cream shop, Creamo—which also happens to double as a donut shop called Donut Friend. Here's what I chose:

Donut: Nutella-Vision (raised donut, chocolate hazelnut spread, olive oil, and sea salt) Ice Cream: Rocky Roadolato (dark chocolate ice cream, toasted almonds, Dandies marshmallows) X-Ray Speculoos (speculoos cookie butter ice cream with a dark chocolate ribbon) Butter Pecan 08 (butter pecan ice cream with whole candied pecans)

It was all divine–so rich and creamy and delicious! I highly recommend pretty much any of their ice creams or donuts. You can also get ice cream sandwiches (made with donuts), sundaes, and milkshakes of all kinds. Oh, and I forgot to mention—every single thing is 100% vegan! But you would never know it!

Creamo has been featured in VegNews, which describes the wonderous ice cream:

With a dedication to pushing the boundaries of flavor, this Los Angeles scoop shop features a mesmerizing array of unique and decadent creations. From their heavenly X-Ray Speculoos with swirls of cookie butter to the pop punk-named Paramoreo, each scoop is a blissful explosion of taste and texture that will leave you craving more.

In a separate article, VegNews interviewed owner Mark Trombino, who described his passion for ice cream:

"Ice cream has always been a huge passion of mine—more so than doughnuts if you can believe that; however, I haven't really found any vegan ice cream that knocks me out, and that was a bummer," Trombino told VegNews. "So I decided to see if I could come up with my own … I was looking for something that didn't taste like an alternative milk, and was rich and creamy and had the mouth feel of a dairy ice cream."

For more information, check out Creamo's website or Instagram. And if you're ever in Los Angeles, go try it for yourself, I promise you'll love it!