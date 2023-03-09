The Cure announce North American tour

The Cure will return to North America for the first time since 2019. The journey begins May 10 in New Orleans and travels across the country, including three days each at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and New York City's Madison Square Garden. Also, a nice comment from singer Robert Smith:

"The Cure have agreed all ticket prices, and apart from a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there will be no 'platinum' or 'dynamically priced' tickets on this tour."

Wonder if that new album is nearly ready!

"If I'm optimistic it will be finished before the start of this summer," Robert Smith said in 2019 on the night The Cure were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.