YouTuber beats Elden Ring without walking

YouTuber ymfah, best known for his borderline masochistic challenge runs in player freedom-heavy games like the Souls series and Bethesda games, has done it again. Perhaps in anticipation of the upcoming DLC, ymfah has now beaten Elden Ring without walking, relying on weapon animations and no shortage of glitches to maneuver his character around the map.

Elden Ring is tough enough as it is, but the added constraint of not being able to do something as simple as take a step to the side to avoid an enemy's attack adds a whole new level of difficulty. Still, where there's a will there's a way – even if one has to wonder why someone would put themselves through this in the first place.