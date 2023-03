We wrote about news of Agent Elvis (then called Agent King) back in 2019. There finally is an official trailer for the animated series, co-created by Priscilla Presley, and news that the Netflix show will premier on March 17.

The series is animated by Robert Valley (Love Death & Robots, Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Gorillaz) and stars the voice acting of Matthew McConaughey, Don Cheadle, Katlin Olsen, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash, Ed Helms, Chris Elliott, and a slew of other comedic actors.