Inuk artist Elisapie puts a beautiful spin on Blondie's 'Heart of Glass'

Some people cover songs, but Inuk singer Elisapie definitely made this one her own. Enjoy her soulful Inuktitut take on Blondie's "Heart of Glass," "Uummati Attanarsimat." (Nag on the Lake)

She writes:

This song, everytime I hear it, takes me straight back to being 5/6 yrs old. We're in Ivujivik, a small town near my village (Salluit). My parents are gone gambling for the night 😁

I'm with the coolest babysitters, my teenager cousins and their friends. They surround me and I'm looking up. They're dancing like crazy, beautiful and carefree, and I want to be like them! 🥰

This may be a dancy song but for me it's also emotional. It's about our childhood, feeling light, and some days not so light. Everything then was new and exciting!

On behalf of all Inuit, we love you Debbie Harry!