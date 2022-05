Bauhaus has reunited for a May West Coast tour and some dates in New York City in September. If this Cruel World Fest 2022 fancam capture of their set from last weekend is any indication, this looks like a show to catch.

Search on Cruel World Festival 2022 on YouTube for many other sets from the weekend, including DEVO, The Damned, PiL, Blondie, and others. Oh, and Morrissey.

Bonus tracks:





Image: Screengrab