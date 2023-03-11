Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League delayed

Gaming insider Jason Schreier has reported that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been delayed yet again, leaving it with a vague 'later this year' release window. This delay comes after significant backlash following a gameplay showcase a few weeks ago, in which Rocksteady's long-awaited continuation of the Arkham series proved to be little more than a big, bland live-service nothingburger.

To take a series famed for tight, solid, intricately-crafted singleplayer campaigns and turn it into yet another always-online looter-shooter built around making numbers go up forever is deeply frustrating and disappointing, but also unfortunately on-brand for the modern gaming industry. It's highly, highly unlikely that this delay will result in anything more than some surface-level polish, unfortunately meaning that Suicide Squad is still one to miss.