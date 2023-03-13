Boneless wings are not wing enough asserts litigation-happy pedant

Having determined that a chain of Buffalo wings' boneless chicken wing product was formulated incorrectly, a determined chicken-food-products expert has filed suit claiming the composition of said "boneless wing" to be more akin to a "nugget." Additionally, the filer of multiple lawsuits, claims Wicked Fresh mouthwash to be not "natural" enough and has taken issue with Hefty and Kind over other pedantic insults.

A man filed a class-action lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming that its "boneless wings" are actually made of chicken breast and are closer in composition to chicken nuggets than wings. Aimen Halim filed the lawsuit in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Friday to challenge what he calls "the false and deceptive marketing and advertising of Buffalo Wild Wings' Boneless Wings," according to court documents obtained by Insider. Halim has also filed at least three other class-action lawsuits — claiming that the "natural" label on Tom's Wicked Fresh Mouthwash and the "high in fiber" label on Kind granola are inaccurate and that Hefty shouldn't label its bags as "recycling bags" because they are not recyclable. The Hefty case was dismissed in August.

While the Hefty case was already thrown out, it seems the Boneless wing fiasco will also soon be over:

On its menu, Buffalo Wild Wings describes its boneless wings as "all-white chicken" that's "lightly breaded." In the lawsuit, Halim accuses Buffalo Wild Wings of recklessly labeling its product as boneless wings while other companies like Papa Johns sell a similar product that they "carefully" call names like "chicken poppers." Domino's sells a menu item called boneless chicken, which the complaint says it labels on the menu as made from "100% whole white breast meat."

