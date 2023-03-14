Starfield finally gets new release date

Bethesda's next giant, big-budget RPG, Starfield, was initially announced for an 11/11/22 release date – eleven years to the day after the release of Bethesda's iconic Skyrim. After a bit of internal turbulence, it was delayed indefinitely, with no more news to be heard… until now.

That's right: Starfield now launches September 6th of this year, only six months away! Bethesda are also holding an extended presentation all about Starfield in June, where they can hopefully share a little more to differentiate a game that so far looks very much like it's just Fallout 4 in space.