Kottke.org is 25 years old

Jason Kottke's been blogging at kottke.org for 25 years.

It's an absurd understatement to say that the web has changed a lot in the nearly 30 years since I experienced that "thunderbolt that completely changed my life" — it's now a massive, overwhelmingly corporate entity that encompasses and organizes an ever-growing share of human information and activity. As a web designer in the 90s and early 00s, I helped companies figure out how to use the web for business, but the core of my own personal experience of the web has always been self-expression and making websites for individual humans to read & experience.