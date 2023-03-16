Ghostwire: Tokyo to receive free DLC

Last year's Ghostwire: Tokyo was a fun, if unambitious action game. If you like rain-slicked city streets, Dr. Strange magic, and more pulls from Japanese folklore than you can shake a bachi at, it's a great way to kill a dozen or so hours. After it was released, however, it was more or less left untouched by its developers, allowing it to fall by the wayside in the fast-paced world of video games. Not anymore, however: developer Tango Gameworks has announced a brand-new update bringing with it significant new content in the form of free DLC, titled Spider's Thread.
The update coincides with the game's release on Xbox consoles for the first time – something similar was done with time-bending shooter Deathloop, which also received a port and free DLC a year after its initial launch as a PlayStation exclusive. Still, I can't say no to more of Ghostwire: Tokyo's frenetic magical combat, and this update may just get me to download it again…