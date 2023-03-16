Ghostwire: Tokyo to receive free DLC

Last year's Ghostwire: Tokyo was a fun, if unambitious action game. If you like rain-slicked city streets, Dr. Strange magic, and more pulls from Japanese folklore than you can shake a bachi at, it's a great way to kill a dozen or so hours. After it was released, however, it was more or less left untouched by its developers, allowing it to fall by the wayside in the fast-paced world of video games. Not anymore, however: developer Tango Gameworks has announced a brand-new update bringing with it significant new content in the form of free DLC, titled Spider's Thread.

New areas ⛩️

New missions 📖

New powers 🔥

New collectibles 😼

New enemies 👹

New roguelite mode ☠️



Ghostwire: Tokyo's Spider's Thread Update launches April 12 on PS5, PC…and for the first time on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass! pic.twitter.com/axYCVIdGtg — Ghostwire: Tokyo (@playGhostwire) March 15, 2023

The update coincides with the game's release on Xbox consoles for the first time – something similar was done with time-bending shooter Deathloop, which also received a port and free DLC a year after its initial launch as a PlayStation exclusive. Still, I can't say no to more of Ghostwire: Tokyo's frenetic magical combat, and this update may just get me to download it again…