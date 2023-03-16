Modern day MacGyver makes vacuum tubes from scratch

Seattle-area maker jdflyback creates hand-made vacuum tubes and shares his process via amazing YouTube videos. I first learned of jdflyback via Fretboard Journal's "Truth About Vintage Amps" podcast, where the world-wide guitar amp community tunes in to learn about all-things vacuum tubes. I met this amazing maker at a local FJ meet up where he showed me his creations.

I'm impressed not just by his self-taught skills of fabrication, welding and glass blowing, but also his insanely clever resourcefulness. He creates his own tools, which are specialized just for his process. A power drill is repurposed as a sort of glass lathe for flaring glass tubing. He made his own spot welder from various electronic components. He's a modern MacGyver on retro-tech mission!

Watch jdflyback scratchbuild a tube on…YouTUBE!

Listen to more than 100 episodes of TAVA podcast.