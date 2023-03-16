Watch the moment Russian jets brought down a US drone (video)

From the US European Command:

On Tuesday, two Russian fighter jets knocked a US Air Force drone out of the sky above the Black Sea. The US European Command has just released footage of the encounter. The most exciting part is when the drone digitally disintegrates into glitchy pattern of colorful pixels. From the US European Command:

Two Russian Su-27 aircraft conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept with a U.S. Air Force intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft operating within international airspace over the Black Sea on March 14, 2023. Russian Su-27s dumped fuel upon and struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing U.S. forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters.

More about the drone's downing at CNN.