It looks like Sacha Baron Cohen is going to play Marvel's Mephisto

It's a shame that Batman isn't a Marvel writer because, boy, does the MCU need some help developing contingency plans. Even though the MCU's post-Avengers: Endgame deterioration has been apparent since the critical failure of The Eternals, people are finally starting to realize that the fabled House of Ideas might be running short on a strategy for phase five.

One of the primary critiques posed by fans is that Marvel's recent projects have become too goofy. One need look no further than the stomach-churning "comedy" that littered Thor: Love and Thunder to see that the MCU desperately needs to make their films slightly more serious, lest they lose all semblance of narrative tension. Hopefully, since it looks like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might not break even, Marvel uses this opportunity to go back to the drawing board and restructure their film slate.

Or they can stay the course and cast Sacha Baron Cohen as the Marvel universe's canonical version of the devil. Whatever, I guess that works too. According to Comic Book Resources, Sacha Baron Cohen might play Mephisto in a Disney Plus special. Ya know, Mephisto, the guy that fought the Silver Surfer- one of the most powerful characters in Marvel's roster- and won. I guess when Mephisto fights the Silver Surfer this time around, he'll be doing it in an absurd accent while wearing a speedo.