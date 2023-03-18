A scared Trump admits he expects to be arrested Tuesday

Apparently, the pressure has become too much for former President and hush-money payee Donald J. Trump. His lawyers have been on national news explaining how nothing he did in paying Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their affair was technically illegal, however, this doesn't seem to have instilled any confidence in the huckster, as he took to his own pathetic social network, Truth, to share his ALLCAPS feelings.
"WILL BE ARRESTED NEXT TUESDAY"
Trump is frightened. He took to Truth Social to lash out at the world, including "boarders." I can only imagine the contempt he has for Airbnb. Stand back, y'all; he's going all-caps on us because he's going to be arrested on Tuesday over his alleged hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.
"OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD & DYING. THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD!" he wrote. "THE RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS HAVE STOLLEN OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR OUR COUNTRY. AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE BEING ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS & LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION."
"MILLIONS ARE FLOODING THROUGH OUR OPEN BOARDERS, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS." he added. "CRIME & INFLATION ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE.NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"
Trump is calling for protests to break out. We all remember what happened the last time he did that. He's never been held accountable for his misdeeds in his entire life.