A scared Trump admits he expects to be arrested Tuesday

Apparently, the pressure has become too much for former President and hush-money payee Donald J. Trump. His lawyers have been on national news explaining how nothing he did in paying Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their affair was technically illegal, however, this doesn't seem to have instilled any confidence in the huckster, as he took to his own pathetic social network, Truth, to share his ALLCAPS feelings.

"WILL BE ARRESTED NEXT TUESDAY"

Crooks and Liars: