Dying Light developers tease new fantasy game

Techland is best known for its smash hit zombie game Dead Island, its spinoff/pseudosequel Dying Light, which saw even more widespread success, and that game's sequel, which saw a considerably more lukewarm response. Now, after more than a decade of back-to-back zombies, Techland seems to want to break out of the niche it's established, announcing a "narrative-driven fantasy epic with an exotic open world."

Our newest game is set to be a narrative-driven #fantasy epic with an exotic open world ready to be explored. We strive to create a compelling story-focused #AAA title that combines and refines the best aspects of gameplay that Techland is known for. pic.twitter.com/SuJ8vVWbrI — Techland (@TechlandGames) March 16, 2023

As is far too common nowadays, I can't help but feeling like this game is being announced a little too soon if this single piece of concept art is all they have to show. Still – transplanting the parkour mechanics of Dying Light to a fantasy setting has the potential to be truly something unique, if only Techland can stick the landing.