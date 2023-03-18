The Designers is an animation about two grumpy giants who don't know how to share. The giant creatures bicker with each other about who gets to use certain building blocks for each of their respective homes. They are constantly stealing the building blocks from each other, and in turn, their homes become more and more dilapidated as the animation progresses. This artistic short was animated by Rohan Mcdonald. The buildings in the video look like they were hand-drawn from pencil, and the cute characters are made from simple, digital line art. This unique combination of animation styles was a lot of fun to see.

From vimeo:

"One city dwelling giant greedily fights with its mountain dwelling counterpart over space, aesthetics, and limbs."