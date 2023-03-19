Check out the incredible expressions of this dog named Dallas at the Columbus Pet Expo

We just missed the Columbus Pet Expo—"the largest pet expo in America!"—which was held March 10-12, 2023 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio. I did a quick review of their Instagram, and the expo looked amazing—there were pets of all kinds, and lots of fun being had by all. Here's a cool "dog's eye view" of the happenings, courtesy of the doggie cam! The Expo explains, "This is how a DOG sees the Pet Expo! Dogs get to visit lots of pals and see tons of toys and smell a bunch of treats! It is sensory overload! All dogs leave with tails a wagging!"

One dog whose tail was definitely wagging is Dallas, whose glorious visage—cheesy grin and all—was captured by the pet photographers at Pawz to Pose. To see more photos of Dallas, head over to the Pawz to Pose Facebook page, or this webpage—scroll down to the very end of the gallery and feast your eyes on more images of Dallas, who clearly stole the show!