Even in scams, women still get paid less than men

Even crypto scammers rip women off with lower wages. Caroline Ellison, the CEO of the notorious Alameda Research, was paid at least 75% less than the scammers who were men. Compared to her former boyfriend and co-conspirator Samuel Bankman-Fried's $2.2 billion her paltry $6 million haul in the whole FTX debacle is insulting. All the other male conspirators were paid a lot more.

Yahoo:



Caroline Ellison, the former Alameda CEO who has pleaded guilty to seven criminal charges, received $6 million from the crypto-trading firm – a fraction of the billions paid to Sam Bankman-Fried, court filings reviewed by Insider show.

…

Ellison, the company's only female executive, received about 75% less in payments than her male counterparts.

Bankman-Fried, who resigned as FTX CEO amid the bankruptcy, transferred a total of $2.2 billion to his personal account, while $587 million went to Nishad Singh, FTX's former director of engineering, and $246 million went to Zixiao "Gary" Wang, Bankman-Fried's cofounder.