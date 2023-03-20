I recently bought a new yellow beanie, and I absolutely love it. It's just the right shape, it hits at the perfect spot on my head right at the middle of my ears, and it's a perfect mustard yellow color, which provides a pop of color to any outfit. This definitely isn't my first beanie, but it is my first Teenie Weenie Beanie, and I am smitten. So when I saw this video of Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd singing about Teenie Weenie Beanies, I couldn't help but feel, as the kids say, personally attacked. I also find the video hilarious and charming, and I love it as much as I love my beanie. The song is also super catchy and I find myself singing it around the house and on my walks—where, yes, I have been wearing my beanie. Enjoy!
Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd perform "Teenie Weenie Beanie"
- COMMENTS
- Jimmy Fallon
- Paul Rudd
- teenie weenie beanie
On The Tonight Show, John Oliver asks Alexa: "How bad are Amazon working conditions?"
Last Monday night, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, while playing a word guessing game with an Amazon Alexa, guest John Oliver first told the snoopy AI to: "Speak… READ THE REST
Wax Holly Golightly and Don Draper visit NYC steakhouse
Who wants to drink and dine among empty seats, when they could be around wax replicas of Al Roker, Jon Hamm and Audrey Hepburn? Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn… READ THE REST
The pandemic probably changed late night talk forever, but for the better?
Eddy Burback makes the compelling case that late night talk shows have actually improved during the pandemic. There's also a compelling case to be made that they could not have… READ THE REST
Save over 50% on the Microsoft Surface Go 1, perfect for students on the go
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There is no greater inconvenience than… READ THE REST
Keep things fresh this spring with a $229 lunchbox that heats your food up anywhere
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. While springtime is just around the… READ THE REST
Spring into pickleball with this power-inducing paddle, now only $120
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's difficult to escape the vast popularity… READ THE REST