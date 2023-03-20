Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd perform "Teenie Weenie Beanie"

I recently bought a new yellow beanie, and I absolutely love it. It's just the right shape, it hits at the perfect spot on my head right at the middle of my ears, and it's a perfect mustard yellow color, which provides a pop of color to any outfit. This definitely isn't my first beanie, but it is my first Teenie Weenie Beanie, and I am smitten. So when I saw this video of Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd singing about Teenie Weenie Beanies, I couldn't help but feel, as the kids say, personally attacked. I also find the video hilarious and charming, and I love it as much as I love my beanie. The song is also super catchy and I find myself singing it around the house and on my walks—where, yes, I have been wearing my beanie. Enjoy!