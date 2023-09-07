Former employees share harrowing tales of Jimmy Fallon's abusive behavior on "The Tonight Show"

A new Rolling Stone exposé reveals allegations about the toxic work environment behind the scenes at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Multiple former employees describe Fallon's erratic and abusive behavior, as well as his temper tantrums behind the scenes. He would berate and belittle staffers over minor mistakes. Amazingly, the show has seen nine different showrunners in nine years due to the dysfunctional environment. Staffers lived in constant fear of being fired.

Seven former employees say the toxic culture led to severe mental health issues, including suicidal ideation. Crying in celebrity dressing rooms was commonplace. Some staffers allege that Fallon appeared intoxicated at work at times and was difficult to work with when hungover. His mood swings impacted the entire office.

HR complaints were disregarded. Several employees faced retaliation after reporting issues.

Select quotes from former employees who spoke to Rolling Stone on the condition of anonymity: