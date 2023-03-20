Musk gloats over Twitter's new poop emoji auto-responder

Twitter doesn't need a press relations department to answer journalists' questions because they have Elon Musk and a poop emoji. One is full of crap, and the other symbolizes it. All inbound emails to press@twitter get a smiling poop emoji response and nothing else.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1637420728743088130

I sent them a quick email to see what would happen:

So there you have it.

