Right-wing's Nick Fuentes says "women want to be raped" (video)

Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes is more than just a dinner guest at Mar-a-Lago. He's also a male supremacist who has let his far-right base in on a secret: "A lot of women want to be raped … A lot of women really want a guy to beat the shit out of them, but part of it is that they have to pretend that they don't." (See video below, posted by Right Wing Watch.)

If you think the openly racist misogynist is too extreme to pose a threat, think again. This is the same bro who not only sat with Donald Trump over a meal, but also hosted a white nationalist conference that included Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R–GA) and Paul Gosar (R–AZ) as well as Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin (R-ID) and state Senator Wendy Rogers (R–AZ) as participants. And at this year's event, his conference was held across the street from CPAC at a Marriott hotel. When the "extremists" are endorsed by the mainstream, it rings hollow to call it "fringe."

Misogynistic Christian fascist Nick Fuentes says women are "intrigued" by him but have to pretend like they're not: "A lot of women want to be raped. … A lot of women really want a guy to beat the shit out of them, but part of it is that they have to pretend that they don't." pic.twitter.com/ccmRZrp1G8 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 20, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Roschetzky Phot / shutterstock.com