Star Wars Jedi: Survivor debuts story trailer

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a fine game. No, really – it was fine. It didn't really bring anything new to the table in either the story or gameplay department, playing mostly like a weird mishmash of Sekiro and Metroid with a story that felt like it could have been lifted from a Clone Wars episode, but it was mostly inoffensive and sold well enough to warrant a sequel, which at the very least has some new ideas. The story trailer recently debuted, giving us a better look at Cal Kestis' next adventure:

I've always maintained that Coruscant was completely wasted as a setting, so seeing it return in a big-budget video game does make me cautiously optimistic. One can hope for political intrigue, delves into the grimy, neon-lit lower levels, and high-octane speeder chases… but one can also be crushingly disappointed, so I'll just hope for some fun lightsaber-swinging action instead.