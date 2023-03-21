Bomb disguised as USB flash drive exploded when inserted into journalist's computer

David Pescovitz
Modern USB Flash drive on laptop keyboard

In Ecuador, journalist Lenin Artieda opened an envelope he received in the newsroom of Ecuavisa TV. Inside was a USB flash drive. But when he inserted the device into his laptop, it exploded. Fortunately, Artieda only suffered minor injuries. From The Guardian:

The country's attorney general's office announced on Monday that it had launched a terrorism investigation after journalists at several news outlets were sent envelopes containing similar explosive devices.

"It's a military-type explosive, but very small capsules," said Xavier Chango, the national head of forensic science, referring to the explosive sent to Ecuavisa[…]

The government said it would defend freedom of expression in the country.

"Any attempt to intimidate journalism and freedom of expression is a loathsome action that should be punished with all the rigor of justice," it said in a statement.

Ecuador's president, Guillermo Lasso, has blamed rising violence on competition between drug trafficking gangs for territory and control.