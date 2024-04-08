Colorado GOP scared of reporter

State GOP Chairperson Dave Williams had Police toss a reporter from their Republican assembly meeting because Republicans fear sunlight.

A reporter was uninvited from the State Republican Assembly because the Chairperson felt her "current reporting to be very unfair." Other media are assumably more friendly to the Grand Ol' Party's platform of no self-determination, no drugs, no freedom and were allowed to stay and report on the incident.

Colorado Sun editor Larry Ryckman called Fish an "experienced, accomplished journalist" who was working to report important news for the Colorado public.

"A free press is a pillar of a healthy democracy," he said. "The Founding Fathers understood this, and that's why they enshrined freedom of the press in the very first amendment to the Constitution. The public has a right to know who is running for political office, and Sandra was there to represent the public today."

Ryckman said the situation was reminiscent of his days as a Moscow correspondent for The Associated Press. "It's a sad day when politicians get to decide who can and cannot report for the American people," he said. "I once lived in and covered a place like that. It was called the Soviet Union. We deserve better in Colorado."

Williams responded Sunday to The Sun's request for comment Saturday. He called Fish a "fake journalist" and accused her of sneaking into the event, despite that she received press credentials at the door.

The Sun, he said, "is just an extension of the Democrat Party's PR efforts, and the only backlash we see is from the fake news media, radical Democrats, and establishment RINOs who hate our conservative base and who always look for opportunities to boot lick the crooked press or pundits who hate true Republicans and President Trump."