Keep your golf game up to par with the SLX Golf MicroSimulator, now only $100

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Like many golfers around the country, your game has probably been thrown off due to bad weather and rising golf fees. Unfortunately, it seems like hitting the green is only going to get more expensive, but there is some good news. As spring approaches, that means the Masters Tournament is coming up soon. If you're looking to get into the golfing spirit without shelling out major bucks for green fees, then look no further than this at-home golf simulator from SwingLogic. During our Golf Campaign running through March 15, you can score this micro simulator for only $99.99 (reg. $139.99).

Golf is a mental-driven sport that requires consistent practice, and now, you can easily perfect your technique and master your swing from home. This low-cost, sensor-based golf simulator offers an intuitive method to record and analyze your swing. The SLX MicroSim is designed with a sensor grip as well, which can capture more motion for improved data quality. It even boasts a 32bit ARM microcontroller and HD IMU that can process your swing motion into meaningful information and record your ball flight data quickly.

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, users can access five real courses with E6 on the SLX MicroSim. Get ahead of the competition and your golf buddies when you virtually practice on the green before playing on it in real-time. There's even a bonus feature included with this at-home golf simulator, which can give you access to most courses in the United States when the MicroSIM is connected with the SLX Connect App, which is available for Android, PC, and Apple devices.

The SLX MicroSim has a 4 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, with one verified purchaser writing, "I've had this golf simulator for about two weeks and I'm really enjoying it! This sim is an outstanding value, as I wasn't looking to spend big bucks, but wanted some good feedback on my swing. The E6 software provides plenty of stats on your swing so you can improve your technique."

Refine your golf game before hitting the actual green with this high-tech simulator. Grab the SLX Golf MicroSimulator without the swing stick now for just $99.99 (reg. $149.99). This deal ends March 15 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.