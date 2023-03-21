'Pretty Baby' docuseries looks at Brooke Shields' controversial young fame

A new two-part docuseries is coming to Hulu, which chronicles Brooke Shields' life from her early acting and modeling days to her rise as an empowered woman. The eye-opening trailer for Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is both shocking and heartbreaking, a sad reminder of the unfortunate sexual objectification she faced at such a young age. Shields told People that she's sharing her experiences "with the hopes of helping people not feel alone." "Everybody processes their own trauma on a different timeline," she said, "I want to be an advocate for women to be able to speak their truth." Pretty Baby premieres April 3.
The film follows Shields through her extraordinary childhood and complex relationship with her mother and manager, Teri Shields. Shields' professional career began at only 11 months old, working as a child model before starring in Louis Malle's controversial film Pretty Baby at the age of 12. She became the face of the 'eighties '80s with Calvin Klein jeans ads, and leading roles in The Blue Lagoon and Endless Love, navigating the unrelenting scrutiny of the press and a culture that wanted to commodify her. After defying stereotypes by going to college, Shields re-enters the entertainment industry as an adult, but it isn't until she begins to trust herself and her instincts that she's able to find her identity and voice.