'Pretty Baby' docuseries looks at Brooke Shields' controversial young fame

A new two-part docuseries is coming to Hulu, which chronicles Brooke Shields' life from her early acting and modeling days to her rise as an empowered woman. The eye-opening trailer for Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is both shocking and heartbreaking, a sad reminder of the unfortunate sexual objectification she faced at such a young age. Shields told People that she's sharing her experiences "with the hopes of helping people not feel alone." "Everybody processes their own trauma on a different timeline," she said, "I want to be an advocate for women to be able to speak their truth." Pretty Baby premieres April 3.

Deadline: