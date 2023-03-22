Amazon-owned camera review site DPReview shutting down

After 25 years of camera news, reviews and discussion, DPReview is to be shut down in April. One of the best gadget sites on the 'net, it offers completist coverage of both technical and creative elements of the sport. Though popular and widely-respected, it made a now-fatal mistake a long time ago…

After nearly 25 years of operation, DPReview will be closing in the near future. This difficult decision is part of the annual operating plan review that our parent company shared earlier this year. The site will remain active until April 10, and the editorial team is still working on reviews and looking forward to delivering some of our best-ever content. Everyone on our staff was a reader and fan of DPReview before working here, and we're grateful for the communities that formed around the site. Thank you for your support over the years, and we hope you'll join us in the coming weeks as we celebrate this journey.

The "parent company" is Amazon. The Verge's Mitchell Clark offers context:

DPReview has been under Amazon's wing for a long time — the retail giant acquired the publication and its forums in 2007, though it's always been a bit confusing as to why it'd want to own a photography review site.

DPReview was perhaps too distinctive to be morphed into whatever the Amazon decisionmakers imagined for it back in the day. Then Wirecutter et al came along and obviated the decisionmaking entirely.