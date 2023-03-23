Book bans hit record high, overwhelmingly targeting titles by or about queer or Black people

The American Library Association said today that attempts to ban books from schools and libraries hit a record high in the United States last year, with the number of proposed restrictions doubling since 2021: "I've never seen anything like this," says the ALA's Deborah Caldwell-Stone." The last two years have been exhausting, frightening, outrage inducing."

1,269 demands to censor library books and resources in 2022, the highest number of attempted book bans since ALA began compiling data about censorship in libraries more than 20 years ago. The unparalleled number of reported book challenges in 2022 nearly doubles the 729 challenges reported in 2021. A record 2,571 unique titles were targeted for censorship, a 38% increase from the 1,858 unique titles targeted for censorship in 2021. Of those titles, the vast majority were written by or about members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color. Of the reported book challenges, 58% targeted books and materials in school libraries, classroom libraries or school curricula; 41% of book challenges targeted materials in public libraries.

BuT LiBeRaLs WaNt To BaN tHe N-wOrD: