This kind of behavior from the world's most wealthy brat is not just annoying and mean, it demonstrates why an unaware Elon Musk is dangerous to society. The Incels and libertarian MAGAs he courts eat his garbage up.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1638835835146747904

Here is how the joke works when told by an inept boss:

If, however, Musk wants to emulate Michael this is probably closer to his truth:

Because this was pretty much how the negotiations to buy Twitter went:

We can probably do this all day long in the comments…