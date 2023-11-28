Brands are abandoning Xitter

Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk looks to have finally emerged from his social network's tailspin only to begin an exciting new phase in his re-imaging of the former media powerhouse: death spiral.

There has been a lot of noise made out of the advertisers fleeing after Musk's declaration of the "great replacement" theory to be "the actual truth." Little notice was taken of the fact many big brands didn't just stop advertising; they have stopped sending updates to their feeds. The content from sources people want to see is drying up.

There is less and less reason for lay people to want to read whatever is on Xitter. Having turned the platform into a screaming neo-Nazi carnival, Musk hasn't left room for the people that generated his revenue either by creating content or paying to advertise next to it. The current plan to "share revenue" with users is merely intended to reward the most vile, who will soon only be speaking to themselves.

