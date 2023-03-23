KISS biopic will focus on the band's early years

The first KISS biopic is coming to Netflix in 2024. KISS manager Doc McGhee discussed plans for the film, titled Shout It Out Loud. Gil Kaufman reports in Billboard:

McGhee discussed the project recently on The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn show, revealing, "It's a biopic about the first four years of KISS. We're just starting it now. We've already sold it, it's already done, we have a director, McG. That's moving along and that'll come in '24." It appeared that McGhee was referring to Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle director and veteran music video helmer McG, who most recently worked with Jennifer Garner on the Netflix body swap comedy Family Leave[…]



Stanley and bassist/singer and fellow co-founder Gene Simmons are cooperating on the project, which will chronicle their more than half-century friendship and the formation of the group in Queens, New York in the early 1970s with former founding members drummer Peter Criss and lead guitarist Ace Frehley.