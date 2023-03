Christian nationalist Marjorie Taylor Greene is in training for speaker, presiding over the House again today (see video below, posted by Acyn). This seems to be the Georgia Qongresswoman's new monthly routine, as the anti-semitic space laser expert filled in as speaker last month as well. Mainstreaming the fringe is a slow process when done successfully, but it looks like Greene is up for the task.

Marjorie Taylor Greene presiding over the House pic.twitter.com/yFyoDhjCqW — Acyn (@Acyn) March 23, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: C-SPAN