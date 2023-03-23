Snag this high-performing refurbished MacBook Pro for under $300

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

You can't go to many places anywhere without seeing one of Apple's products. iPhones, iPads, and AirPods have dominated the market share in their respective spaces. While those devices have earned their place in technology, Apple's computers have long reigned supreme.

Apple debuted its first computer almost 40 years ago. Since then, the company has boasted one of the most reliable and innovative arrays of computer offerings. The Apple MacBook is one of the company's best-selling products, with millions of users worldwide who count among the owners of the device.

For all of the things MacBooks do well, their price tag has caused consternation from owners and prospective buyers alike. Thankfully, there are other options to consider.

You can purchase this refurbished 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro for only $289.99 (reg. 536.99). It's been closely inspected and examined to ensure it meets factory standards. This 2012 model is graded "B," meaning it might have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.

This MacBook Pro is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor (two core) that gives it enough juice to tackle your to-dos with enhanced effort. There's 8GB of onboard memory, which means it can run games, apps, and tabs in your browser without lag. In addition, there's 500GB HDD storage capacity under the hood to give you ample space to save your photos, videos, and other files in widescreen resolution.

Part of the allure of MacBooks is its ability to fit easily within Apple's ecosystem. This device's 720p FaceTime HD webcam allows users to enjoy FaceTime on their laptops rather than their iPhones. Video calls and streaming are displayed on a 13.3-inch HD backlit-LED screen.

You don't have to empty your bank account to experience one of Apple's top-selling devices. Enjoy this high-performing factory-refurbished MacBook Pro today at this limited-time price.

Prices subject to change.