Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert tour a DC prison to re-assure their insurrectionist base

I must have missed these two burying the hatchet. Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene and Colorado's Lauren Boebert slid into a Washington DC prison with a small cohort of congresspeople to check on the condition of the accused insurrectionists held within.

Democrats joined the Republican contingent, not to show support but rather to debunk any false claims that would likely arise from unobserved Republican visits. Also, neither Greene nor Boebert seems above slipping a nail file, or unregistered cellphone, to an inmate.

Most of what Greene and Boebert can hope to achieve here is just reassuring their Pro-Insurrection base that they still speak for them.