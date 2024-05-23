Moscow Marge bashes America again, calling for all to hang an upside-down flag

Running out of stunts, the desperate Marjorie Taylor Greene is now promoting an upside-down flag. This comes after the Georgia Qongresswoman made up an assassination plot earlier this week, claiming the FBI had set out to kill ex-president Donald Trump when they seized classified documents he had illegally hoarded in his Mar-a-Lago bathroom.

"WE SHOULD ALL BE FLYING THE FLAG UPSIDE DOWN!!!" Greene Xitted yesterday, along with an image of an upside-down flag.

Her post is in response to outrage over the surfaced photo of an upside-down American flag flying over Justice Samuel Alito's home immediately after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

As X user @theangriestbuni pointed out, Georgia's most anti-American peach is against kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racism, but is for hanging an upside-down flag in solidarity with insurrectionists (see post below). Coming from Moscow Marge, it all makes sense.

(You can see MTG's full post at Meidas Touch Network here.)

MAGA to people who knelt: "Don't disrespect the flag, that's not protesting!"



But also politically protesting by hanging the flag upside down



Make this make damn sense. pic.twitter.com/2zjUZJwGzt — angry buni 🤬 (@theangriestbuni) May 23, 2024

From Meidas Touch Network: