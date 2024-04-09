Marjorie Taylor Greene to Georgia crowd: "If I had it my way, we would have been successful … on Jan. 6" (video)

Marjorie Taylor Greene is on quite a roll. Not only did she send her GOP colleagues a 5-page letter this morning outlining why they should oust the Speaker, but she also told a Georgia crowd that "if I had it my way," Donald Trump would have successfully stolen the election.

"You all know how I feel," the perpetually angry Congresswoman said at a town hall meeting last night, moving from a diatribe against "failed" Mike Johnson to an attack on President Biden. "If I had it my way, we would have impeached him a long time ago," she said to a smattering of applause.

"Actually," she said after a quick rethink. "If I had it my way, we would have been successful in our objection on January 6th, and he wouldn't even be president." But unfortunately for Moscow Marge, U.S. democracy is still working. As one commenter so eloquently put it, "81 million had it their way. That's how it works, asshole." (See video below, posted by Patriot Takes.)