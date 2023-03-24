Watch this excellent explainer video on how vinyl records produce stereo sound

Vinyl records, despite having only one groove, can produce sound in stereo, a concept that has puzzled many people. Technology Connections, a popular YouTube channel, recently released a video that demystifies this phenomenon. The video delves into the history of records, explaining how monophonic records work and tracing their origins back to Edison's phonograph.

If you're unfamiliar with Technology Connections, it's a fantastic resource for learning about the inner workings of everyday items. The channel breaks down complex concepts into easy-to-understand explanations, providing viewers with a greater appreciation for the technology that surrounds them.