Get this refurbished 5th Generation MacBook Air for only $247.99

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Sometimes we need a device refresh, but don't quite have room for it in the budget. Now you can get this chic black, refurbished Apple MacBook Air 11" 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 128GB for only $247.99 for a limited time.

It's no secret Apple MacBooks are the cream of the crop when it comes to laptops, but brand-new ones may come with a bit of sticker shock. The 5th Gen Intel Core Apple MacBook has a powerful i5 processor and Turbo Boost 2.0 technology to handle all of your data at lightning-fast speeds. This innovative technology gives you extra power when you need it and switches to an energy-efficient mode when you don't.

The MacBook Air i5 has an 11" screen with a resolution of 1366 x 768 for a stunning enhanced picture. You'll love the crystal clear Intel® HD Graphics 6000 when FaceTiming, streaming movies, and creating content. With 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you'll have a good amount of space to hold all of your media, videos, and large files. Fill up your iPhoto app with more memories — worry-free!

This super lightweight machine is perfect to take with you on a trip or on your commute to work. You'll get nine hours of battery life out of one charge, so you don't have to worry about losing power in the middle of an important meeting. Multitask and stay connected to the outside world with Bluetooth 4.0 and WiFi compatibility.

Rated 5 out of 5 stars, one verified customer said, "The product acts as if it is brand new and not refurbished. Greatly appreciate how quickly the item came as well."

Get this previously owned 2015 Apple MacBook Air 11" 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 128GB – Black (Refurbished) for $247.99 (originally $700), or 64% off!

Prices subject to change.