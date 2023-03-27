Collection of unusual and stylistic Croatian animated films now on YouTube

Zagreb Film produced groundbreaking animated shorts in the 20th century, but their work has been hard to access until recently. Thanks to support from the Croatian government, the studio's curious animations are being restored and released on YouTube.

Cartoon Brew:

It's also important to be in the right mindset when viewing these films. Their films offer a freewheeling spirit of graphic experimentation and a relentless search for new ideas. Their commitment to avoiding easy formulas means that not every film is a smashing success, though even the lesser films tend to contain interesting elements.

They are really quite charming. Here's a taste: