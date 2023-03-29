Disney shuts down its "Metaverse" division

Facebook's VR hype was so extensive and successful that it convinced Disney to establish an entire division to the "Metaverse". This is being shut down, now, the Metaverse having failed to materialize important things such as users or their legs.

Mickey Mouse has left the metaverse. Walt Disney Co., has eliminated its next-generation storytelling and consumer-experiences unit, the small division that was developing metaverse strategies, according to people familiar with the situation, as part of a broader restructuring that is expected to reduce head count by around 7,000 across the company over the next two months.



Every time I see that pic of legless 1985 Amiga demo Zuckerberg, I quietly whisper "Thirty-six billion dollars."

Previously: