Lauren Boebert supports public urination criminalization despite husband's indecent exposure conviction

Given the fact that her sex offender husband is criminally guilty of exposing his penis to a minor in a bowling alley, it seems curious that Rep. Lauren Boebert vehemently opposes any attempt to decriminalize public urination in Washington, DC. In the video below, Boebert can be seen hectoring Washington, D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen over public urination laws in the city.

The lack of public restrooms is a huge problem in the United States. Homeless people often have no choice but to urinate in public. In Boebert's cruel world, I guess she'd rather have their bladders burst.