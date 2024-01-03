The Jokes Phone isn't your ordinary pay phone

The Jokes Phone is a unique, free pay phone located in the D.C. neighborhood of Chevy Chase. When you pick up the vintage looking pay phone and press two buttons, you'll find yourself hearing the voice of a stranger, who may tell you a knock knock joke or offer a piece of kind wisdom.

I love the fun spirit of this project. It feels like something out of a cartoon universe. I hope to use the joke phone someday!

